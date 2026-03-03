Perfect Timing! Kash Patel Just Fired Iran Counter Espionage Unit

It's not as though we need expertise anymore, amirite?
By Susie MadrakMarch 3, 2026

Kash Patel fired a dozen FBI agents and staff last week for their role in the classified documents investigation of Donald Trump. Included in the loyalty purge was an elite counter espionage unit that investigates threats from foreign adversaries and specializes in Iran, sources told MSNow.

Patel claimed — without evidence — that the team of FBI agents who investigated Trump’s hoarding of top-secret records at his Mar-a-Lago club had engaged in improper investigative steps.

His gutting of the global espionage unit, known as CI-12, came days before Yambo launched Operation Epic Fury, a series of bombing strikes on Iran that killed the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

After a previous bombing strike on Iran ordered by Yambo in his first term, it was followed by a series of Iranian operations on U.S. soil to try to assassinate Trump and some of his aides.

CI-12 conducts investigations of illegal media leaks and mishandling of classified documents, but also has veteran agents trained on threats and spy operations with a special focus on the Middle East, including Iran and its proxies, but also Cuba and some terror organizations.

