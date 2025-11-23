GOP Sources Say Patel And Bondi 'Waiting To Be Fired'

A source close to the White House expects President Donald Trump to fire Attorney General Pam Bondi or FBI Director Kash Patel following the midterm elections.

On Friday, Daily Signal correspondent Tony Kinnett told Real America's Voice that Bondi had "backed herself into this corner" due to her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Several MAGA influencers were duped when Bondi invited them to the White House in February, promising new information on Epstein.

"Is it just a matter of time before Pam Bondi is shown the door?" Real America's Voice host David Brody asked the correspondent during the Friday interview.

"Regarding the situation with Pam Bondi, she put herself here," Kinnett explained. "She did. When she got out in February, and she handed to my friends, including Jack Posobiec, a binder that contained nothing, and then trotted him out and humiliated him for no reason."

"And when you campaign on, I'm going to get in there and I'm going to release everything," he continued. "You have now set yourself a standard you can't walk away from. It didn't matter what there was in the files because you've already promised what's in the files. You've already promised all of these names are in the files. So you better deliver."

"Welcome to purgatory. And so, yeah, I do think the Trump administration, maybe after the 2026 midterms, might dismiss Bondi or Patel because when you over-promise and you under-deliver, people are rightly outraged."