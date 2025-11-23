GOP Sources Say Patel And Bondi 'Waiting To Be Fired'

"But they're so competent!" said nobody.
GOP Sources Say Patel And Bondi 'Waiting To Be Fired'
Credit: Getty Images
By David EdwardsNovember 23, 2025

A source close to the White House expects President Donald Trump to fire Attorney General Pam Bondi or FBI Director Kash Patel following the midterm elections.

On Friday, Daily Signal correspondent Tony Kinnett told Real America's Voice that Bondi had "backed herself into this corner" due to her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Several MAGA influencers were duped when Bondi invited them to the White House in February, promising new information on Epstein.

"Is it just a matter of time before Pam Bondi is shown the door?" Real America's Voice host David Brody asked the correspondent during the Friday interview.

"Regarding the situation with Pam Bondi, she put herself here," Kinnett explained. "She did. When she got out in February, and she handed to my friends, including Jack Posobiec, a binder that contained nothing, and then trotted him out and humiliated him for no reason."

"And when you campaign on, I'm going to get in there and I'm going to release everything," he continued. "You have now set yourself a standard you can't walk away from. It didn't matter what there was in the files because you've already promised what's in the files. You've already promised all of these names are in the files. So you better deliver."

"Welcome to purgatory. And so, yeah, I do think the Trump administration, maybe after the 2026 midterms, might dismiss Bondi or Patel because when you over-promise and you under-deliver, people are rightly outraged."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon