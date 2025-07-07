DOJ: The Epstein Client List That Bondi Had On Her Desk Doesn't Exist

Back in February, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the “client list” of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on her desk. She told Fox News that the public will see a “lot of flight logs, a lot of names… a lot of information. But it’s pretty sick what that man did.” Still, now, the Department of Justice and the FBI say there is no list, Axios reports.

And the agencies also said Epstein didn't kill himself, and that's odd since before their roles in the FBI, Kash Patel, and Don Bongino raised questions about Epstein's death -- until Trump picked them for their jobs in the department.

The initial report, which was underwhelming, didn't go down well with the MAGA crowd. Most folks on the left didn't buy into it either but weren't shocked that the list wasn't released, considering Trump's long friendship with Epstein, even though Bondi claimed the FBI was reviewing "tens of thousands of videos" connected to Epstein.

Former co-president Elon Musk, who recently said Trump is on the list, then deleted that tweet posted this at 4 in the morning:

What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again … pic.twitter.com/CO9xJz68Tf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

The duplicity is jaw-dropping:

MARCH: Bondi says the FBI has "tens of thousands" of Epstein videos.



APRIL: Patel says they vanished.



JULY: DOJ says no client list. No names. Suicide. Case closed.



They had the tapes. Now they have amnesia.pic.twitter.com/GyR4SFhWlw — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 7, 2025

Via Axios:

The DOJ and FBI say in the memo that no "further disclosure" of Epstein-related material would be appropriate or warranted." The memo says much of the material relates to child sexual abuse, details of Epstein's victims, and information that would expose innocent individuals to "allegations of wrongdoing." "Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography," the memo says.

Case closed!

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and related offenses while all the powerful men who were flown on the Lolita Express won't be charged. Only that one woman.

Bondi is being ripped to shreds on the Bad App.

No Epstein client list? Never going to be any arrests? You are a joke. This ruined any chance of us ever trusting you, and makes me trust Trump a great deal less. Thanks for screwing this up, traitor. — Val Merdeaux (@FedUpInTheMid) July 7, 2025

Did we delete pages from the Epstein Files that connected Trump and other high ranking officials to Jeffrey Epstein. Where are the records that were on your desk in February? pic.twitter.com/qjEegAdP7x — Dede Watson (@Dede_Watson) July 7, 2025

From a woman who identifies herself as a "MAGA patriot":

RELEASE THE LIST!! we all know you have it — American Nationalist (@primegalatic) July 7, 2025

Can we please get live polygraph tests for @FBIDDBongino and @FBIDirectorKash because no matter what they attempt to do to restore the integrity of the @FBI we will never trust them after the Epstein coverup. @AGPamBondi said the list was on her desk, she said there were… — Tawny (@tawnymarie420) July 7, 2025

Bondi was either lying in February, or she's lying now.