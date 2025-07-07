DOJ: The Epstein Client List That Bondi Had On Her Desk Doesn't Exist

No one is buying this.
By Conover KennardJuly 7, 2025

Back in February, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the “client list” of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on her desk. She told Fox News that the public will see a “lot of flight logs, a lot of names… a lot of information. But it’s pretty sick what that man did.” Still, now, the Department of Justice and the FBI say there is no list, Axios reports.

And the agencies also said Epstein didn't kill himself, and that's odd since before their roles in the FBI, Kash Patel, and Don Bongino raised questions about Epstein's death -- until Trump picked them for their jobs in the department.

The initial report, which was underwhelming, didn't go down well with the MAGA crowd. Most folks on the left didn't buy into it either but weren't shocked that the list wasn't released, considering Trump's long friendship with Epstein, even though Bondi claimed the FBI was reviewing "tens of thousands of videos" connected to Epstein.

Former co-president Elon Musk, who recently said Trump is on the list, then deleted that tweet posted this at 4 in the morning:

The duplicity is jaw-dropping:

Via Axios:

The DOJ and FBI say in the memo that no "further disclosure" of Epstein-related material would be appropriate or warranted."

The memo says much of the material relates to child sexual abuse, details of Epstein's victims, and information that would expose innocent individuals to "allegations of wrongdoing."

"Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography," the memo says.

Case closed!

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and related offenses while all the powerful men who were flown on the Lolita Express won't be charged. Only that one woman.

Bondi is being ripped to shreds on the Bad App.

From a woman who identifies herself as a "MAGA patriot":

Bondi was either lying in February, or she's lying now.

