Durbin: DOJ Had FBI Agents Flag Epstein Records With Trump’s Name

Sen. Dick Durbin, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday, saying he received information she had “pressured the FBI” to put more than 1,000 personnel “on 24-hour shifts to review approximately 100,000 Epstein-related records.” Durbin said that many of those FBI employees “lacked the expertise to identify statutorily-protected information regarding child victims and child witnesses.”

That sounds bad. But this sounds way worse: “My office was told that these personnel were instructed to ‘flag’ any records in which President Trump was mentioned,” Durbin wrote.

Durbin has a lot of questions regarding the inconsistencies coming out of the Trump White House about the Epstein case and the so-called client list. He also wants answers about the “full raw” prison surveillance video released by the DOJ that was likely modified.

But the flagging seems the most damning. It sure looks like Bondi was out to protect Trump in some way, quite possibly at his direction.

So Durbin is demanding to know why records mentioning Trump were flagged; “all political appointees and senior DOJ officials involved in the decision” to do the flagging; what happened to any flagged records; whether or not there’s a log of flagged records and, if so, to forward it to the committee and the inspector general.

Then, for some icing on the cake, Durbin asked about the material reported on in Thursday night’s explosive Wall Street Journal article. According to The Journal, a leather-bound birthday album for Jeffrey Epstein included a raunchy letter from Donald Trump. The article described the letter as containing “several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly 'Donald' below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.”

The letter (which Trump denies having made and has sued WSJ over it) also included a transcript of an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein. It included such disturbing lines as Trump saying, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey” and “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Durbin wants info about that, too. He wants to know if the DOJ reviewed any correspondence from that leather-bound album as well as any correspondence between Trump and Epstein.

Durbin is asking for all the information and material by August 1.