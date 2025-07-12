DOJ’s ‘Raw’ Epstein Prison Video Was Probably Modified

I don’t know whether Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide or not. But I do know that President Donald P*ssy Grabber looks more and more like he was – pardon the pun – in bed with Epstein nearly every time a Trump lackey tries to sweep aside questions about the two wealthy sexual predators’ relationship.

In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the “client list” of convicted sex offender Epstein was “sitting on my desk for review.” But this week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Bondi said no such thing.

As the MAGA uproar over an alleged Trump administration cover-up continues to rage, the DOJ released what it called “full raw” prison surveillance video of the night before Epstein was found dead in his cell.

But an investigation by WIRED found that the video had been modified before its release. If the MAGA folks get wind of WIRED’s work, they’ll be on the warpath even more furiously than before.

Via WIRED:

Metadata embedded in the video and analyzed by WIRED and independent video forensics experts shows that rather than being a direct export from the prison’s surveillance system, the footage was modified, likely using the professional editing tool Adobe Premiere Pro. The file appears to have been assembled from at least two source clips, saved multiple times, exported, and then uploaded to the DOJ’s website, where it was presented as “raw” footage. Experts caution that it’s unclear what exactly was changed, and that the metadata does not prove deceptive manipulation. The video may have simply been processed for public release using available software, with no modifications beyond stitching together two clips. But the absence of a clear explanation for the processing of the file using professional editing software complicates the Justice Department’s narrative. In a case already clouded by suspicion, the ambiguity surrounding how the file was processed is likely to provide fresh fodder for conspiracy theories.

I recommend the full article for a complete explanation of what WIRED’s investigation found. But the fact that the video raises even more questions means, as a conspiracy theory expert told WIRED, “whatever your flavor of Epstein conspiracy is, the video will help bolster it.”