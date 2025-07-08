Shorter Leavitt: Bondi Didn't Say What Everyone Heard Her Say

Oh, look, Bullshit Barbie is trying to gaslight us again.
By Conover KennardJuly 8, 2025

Even though Attorney General Pam Bondi said in February that the "client list" of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on her desk, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that's not what she meant. No one is buying that, considering that her boss, Donald Trump, had Epstein on speed dial, and he was friends with the pedophile for years.

Bondi also said in March that the FBI has "tens of thousands" of Epstein videos, but I guess she didn't say that either, even though that's what she told reporters. So, was Bondi lying in February and March, or are they all lying now? Or all of the above?

Fox News's Peter Doocy asked Leavitt about that.

“What happened to the Epstein client list that the attorney general said she had on her desk?” Doocy asked Leavitt.

Leavitt suggested he go back and review exactly what Bondi said in the interview, but Doocy provided the exact quote.

"I've got the quote," Doocy said. "John Roberts said, I know DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients. Will that really happen?"

"And she said, 'it's sitting on my desk right now to review,'" Doocy added.

“Yes, she was saying the entirety of all of the paperwork, all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes,” Leavitt insisted. “That’s what the attorney general was referring to, and I’ll let her speak for that.”

Leavitt went on to extol the virtues of the Department of Justice and the FBI.

She deflected from the question, of course, saying, "But again, when it comes to the FBI and the Department of Justice, they are more than committed to ensuring that bad people are put behind bars."

"They have an operation going on right now called Summer Heat, which has our murder rate trending in the lowest direction in United States history," she added. "Their emphasis on violent crime and locking up violent criminals has led to the arrest of 14,000 violent criminals."

They don't sound law-and-order-y to me, considering that there appears to be a cover-up on one of the most notorious sex-trafficking cases in recent history, by a wealthy well-connected man, who they now say killed himself. Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and related offenses, so are we supposed to believe she trafficked individuals to nonexistent clients?

Before:

And after:

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon