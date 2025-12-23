Trump's DOJ Goes Into Full Panic-Mode Over New Epstein Docs

The Department of Justice was forced to release more documents regarding notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which they are now calling "false and unfounded." Of course, Pam Bondi's department didn't say that when they released documents on Bill Clinton. And there is a lot to unpack about Trump in the new release.

"The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein," the DOJ posted on the Bad App. "Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already. "

"Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims," it added.

In other words, everything they previously released is true, but the documents about Trump are false. Sure thing, Pam.

Flight records show Donald Trump “traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware),” an assistant US attorney from the Southern District of New York wrote in an email dated January 8, 2020, CNN reports.

"Donald Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported ...including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case...didn't want any of this to be a surprise down the road" pic.twitter.com/pVdsDEeMUY — Jgmac1106 (@jgmac1106) December 23, 2025

On one flight, the records indicate that “the only three passengers” were Epstein, Trump, and an unnamed 20-year-old woman, and that on two others, two of the passengers were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case, The Washington Post reports.

The new documents include “several tips that the FBI collected about Trump’s involvement with Epstein and parties at their properties in the early 2000s.”

There is also a letter from Epstein to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar that was written around the time of Epstein’s death.

“Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls," the letter reads. "When a young beauty walked by he loved to "grab snatch," whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair.”

Just like that, Trump is now in the midst of Epstein and Nassar's sexual abuse scandals.

What a hot mess:

Julie has been covering this longer than most. The DOJ is not following the law. #TrumpEpsteinCoverUp — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-12-23T13:54:03.989Z

The documents were available for several hours Monday afternoon and evening on the Justice Department website, but appear to have been taken down around 8 p.m., and we can't imagine why. This is the biggest cover-up in recent history, and they are giving cover to wealthy men who trafficked girls. One of the men involved appears to be Donald J. Trump. Quelle surprise!