'I Have A Country To Run!': Trump Goes In Full Panic Mode Over Epstein-Gate

Donald J. Trump is desperately trying to deflect from the Jeffrey Epstein email release by somehow blaming Democrats. White House paid liar Karoline Leavitt attempted to claim that the email dump by Democrats proves how "transparent" this administration is. Trump, too, is spinning that lie on Truth Social.

"The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do," he wrote.

Can you believe that's one sentence? Holy fuckballs.

"Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish," he added. "Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem! Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!"

He wasn't done. 20 minutes later, Donald posted again.

"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," he wrote. "This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his “Island.” Stay tuned!!!"

Oh no, did his alleged sordid and criminal past put him in a bad mood? That's a shame. And we all knew Trump was on the Epstein list. Attorney General Pam Bondi briefed him on that in May 2025. And so did Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanch. And you know who else confirmed that Dirty Donald is on the list? A guy named Jeffrey Epstein, the president's longtime close friend. As for Clinton and the others Trump named, if they played any role in Epstein's sex trafficking network, lock their crusty asses up. See how easy that is? Trump sure makes a good case for releasing the files.

Trump has blamed Democrats before over his association with the most notorious child sex trafficker in our country's history. Notice that Trump said "Epstein was a Democrat," but he never mentions that he was once a Democrat, too. If this is a "hoax," then release the files, you noxious beast.

Also, Mr. Stable Genius, Sir, it's *Democrats', and *Republicans'. And by "Have a country to run," we can only assume that's a typo for *ruin.