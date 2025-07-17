Trump Goes Full Nixon; Fires Epstein Prosecutor

Saturday Night Massacre, here we go again.

Yes, Maurene Comey is the daughter of former FBI director and Trump nemesis Jim Comey but, as Politico noted, she had “worked in the U.S. attorney’s office for nearly a decade.” That means she was there for all or the vast majority of Donald Trump’s first term. She was also one of the lead prosecutors in the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell cases, according to The New York Times. Funny how Trump kept her on until now, when he's desperately trying to wriggle out of looking like he's covering up his appearance in the Epstein files by withholding them from the public.

If Trump thinks that firing Maurene Comey makes him look less likely to be named in the Epstein files or less complicit in a cover up, I suspect he has another thing coming.

Via Politico:

Maurene Comey was given no explanation for her firing, according to a third person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. That person also said the decision to fire her didn’t come from the office’s interim U.S. attorney, Jay Clayton, meaning it was likely made by someone at the Justice Department’s headquarters.

Fishier and fishier!

But hey, maybe Trump did it to win back the affection of his gal pal and close “adviser,” Laura Loomer.

More from Politico:

And in recent months, Maurene Comey has been the target of renewed attacks by voices in Trump’s right-wing base, including Laura Loomer, who called on Bondi to fire her in May. More recently, Loomer has been leading the MAGA base’s outcry over the Justice Department’s decision not to release further Epstein-related documents.

Of course, Trump will try to frame Comey as part of a deep state cabal trying to frame him as involved with Epstein. But there's a big problem with that excuse: Comey successfully argued in court against the release of the FBI’s Epstein investigation files.

Sorry, Donny, but you're looking guiltier and guiltier.