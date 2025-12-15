Poll: Most Americans Think Trump Knew About Epstein Sex Crimes

Donald Trump is not just nosediving in the polls on the economy, inflation, and immigration. He’s doing terribly on the subject of his sex-trafficking pedophiliac pal, Jeffrey Epstein, too.

CNN analyzed two sets of poll numbers that could spell big trouble for Trump after next Friday’s big deadline for the Department of Justice to turn over the Epstein files.

First, a Reuters-Ipsos poll, completed on Monday. “Just 18% said it was ‘somewhat’ or ‘very’ likely that Trump didn’t know” about Epstein’s sex crimes. “Fully 60% said it was ‘not too’ or ‘not at all’ likely that Trump didn’t know. That’s a 3-to-1 margin believing Trump knew something,” CNN noted [my emphases added]. “Even among Republicans, slightly more felt Trump was probably aware (39%) than leaned toward him not knowing (34%).”

Next, a Yahoo News-YouGov survey from July. That poll found that 48% of Americans think Trump had also engaged in crimes with Epstein.

CNN analyst Aaron Blake summed up Trump’s bad news: “Three-quarters of Americans suggested they remained open to the possibility that the president of the United States knew about or even engaged in crimes with a notorious pedophile. And even many Republicans thought he knew something about what Epstein was up to.”

That’s shocking but not really surprising. It’s hard to believe anyone could have been such pals with a sexual predator like Jeffrey Epstein and not know anything about his behavior. But in the case of Epstein BFF Donald Trump, he has not only admitted to being a sexual predator, he boasted about it.