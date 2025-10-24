Poll: Most Americans Are Appalled At Trump's East Wing Teardown

It never occurred to them he'd destroy the White House for his vanity project.
By Susie MadrakOctober 24, 2025

Trump's project to obliterate the East Wing of the White House and replace it with a Mar-A-Lago type ballroom is polling badly with the American public. Via the Daily Beast:

Stark images showing heavy machinery chipping away at the extension have reverberated around the globe, causing dismay among many. “He’s destroying it,” Hilary Clinton, who ran against Trump for the presidency in 2016, lamented.

But, Trump says, the changes are long overdue. “We’re building a ballroom. They’ve wanted a ballroom for 150 years, and I’m giving that honor to this wonderful place,” he declared on Monday.

However, everyday Americans don’t agree, according to a damning new poll. A YouGov America survey shows that 50 percent disapprove of the overall White House refurb, as opposed to just 33 percent who declare that they are in favor.

Some 53 percent are against the East Wing being torn down, while just 24 percent of the 2,000 people polled favor Trump’s redesign of the extension, originally constructed in 1902.

GOP voters, perhaps predictably, are hot on Trump’s redesign, which follows his gold-washed makeover of the Oval Office.

Because they're sheep!

“YouGov polling conducted Tuesday found that 53 percent opposed demolishing part of the East Wing, 23 percent supported it and the remainder were unsure.”

Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2025-10-22T19:55:40.291Z

% who approve of the White House ballroom renovations / East Wing demolition:

U.S. adults: 33% / 24%

Democrats: 14% / 10%
Independents: 22% / 16%
Republicans: 63% / 45%

2,038 U.S. adults | Oct. 21, 2025 | Margin of error ± 3%

YouGov America (@today.yougov.com) 2025-10-22T20:45:38.890Z

Discussion

