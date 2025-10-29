Yambo Tore Down The East Wing Because It Saved Money On His Ballroom

The Orange Blob schemed to keep his teardown of the White House’s East Wing hidden from the public, according to author Michael Wolff. Via The Daily Beast:

The president abandoned his earlier promise to leave the East Wing untouched after learning from engineers that the quickest way to complete his $300 million ballroom would be to raze the historic building, Wolff shared on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

“They had a meeting and they said, ‘Listen, it really would be much cheaper and faster just to tear down the East Wing,’” Wolff said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Rather than weigh the consequences of erasing the 123-year-old building’s history, the president’s first concern was reportedly how to keep its potential destruction hidden from the public.

“[Trump] said—this was given to me as a quote—he said, ‘F---. But can we do the demolition at night?,’“ Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles.

“So the idea would be, Washington would wake up and the East Wing would have evaporated,” Coles said.

Pointing to Trump’s background as a prominent New York City developer, Wolff noted, “That’s a real estate developer trick—what you tear down, you cannot build back. So it’s a fait accompli.”