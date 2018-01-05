Alex Jones Rants About 'Benedict Bannon's' Effort To 'Bring Down The President'

Wackadoodle Alex Jones was so upset by Steve Bannon's quotes that appear in Micheal Wolff new Trump book, he compared Trump to Julius Caesar and somebody raping your wife.

Jones began by telling his viewers that “Bannon is at the heart of the attempt to take down the president now and it’s just like something out of a Roman tragedy. It’s like something out of what really happened to Julius Caesar...”

He then read some quotes from Marcus Tullius Cicero.

He was trying to keep his cool as he attacked Bannon's response to the Wolff quotes and said, "It is unbelievable attempt to bring down the president. I mean, it is aimed at the president 100 percent, not just a pissing contest with Jared Kushner.”

"It's like Tokyo Rose, Benedict Bannon," Jones complained.

After he said that Breitbart and Infowars readers sided with Trump 's "war of words with Bannon," he lost it.

"Not a war of words. Bannon. If you get mugged, you weren’t in a fight, OK? Everybody’s calling this a fight. Bannon stabbed the president and America in the back. (Screaming) It is not, it is not a fight! If somebody rapes your wife, she didn’t cheat on you! Gosh I'm getting angry.”

Yes, you are.