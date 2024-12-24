C-SPAN Caller: 'Sexual Abuse Is So Much Better Than Rape'

A caller named Joshua from California called into C-SPAN and was talking with host Mimi Geerges about the incoming squad of sexual predators and rapists, such as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Pete Hegseth, and even the Orange Felon himself. Geerges, who was probably warned about the overly litigious Felon, had to cover her and the station's ass by correcting the caller (emphasis mine):

GEERGES: There's Joshua in Los Angeles, Democrat. Hi, Joshua. JOSHUA: Hello, I just wanted to say one thing about the incoming Trump administration, right? Well, I am really concerned that I look at Trump, especially as cronies that's coming along with him, and they all seem to be accused of sexual assaults in one form or another. Think like Robert Kennedy and Pete Heigseth, especially Trump himself, who was found civilly liable for rape, I believe, in the E. Jean Carroll case, and especially- GEERGES: For sexual abuse, yep. JOSHUA: Oh, sexual abuse, yeah, that's what, ABC got sued over, correct? GEERGES: Correct. JOSHUA: Okay, sexual abuse, because that's so much better. Especially Trump's policies, too. It seems to me like Trump is trying to bring back 20, or big term of the century, like early 20th century, like imperialism by threatening Denmark and Canada, winding the Panama Canal and Greenland back, while at the same time supporting these insane tariffs on imported goods, which will bring up prices, especially for electronics and solar panels. And at the same time, you see Donald Trump taking a more isolationist and populist spend in sort of places that really do matter, especially in the war in Ukraine, constantly chastising Zelensky, while at the same time refusing to read his intelligence reports, as Keith Kellogg, who's Trump's envoy to Ukraine and Russia, said to Bob Woodward in his book, War, that Trump simply doesn't read his intelligence reports unless you make them over a page long. And what I'm really concerned about is, we have a commander in chief, who's an abuser, who's a fraudster, who's been divorced and remarried four times, found silly, liable for sexual abuse, and at the same time has litany of failed businesses coming back after trying to do an insurrection. And now we're supposed to trust him with basically every facet of our government, which he wants to fill with his own political cronies by reinstating Schedule F and firing all the important people.

I don't blame Geerges completely for wimping out on the rape finding, even though the judge went out of his way to point out that in a case such as that one, sexual assault is what is commonly referred to as rape. As I said earlier, she was probably warned to steer clear of the truth in that matter, lest they get sued, too.

But this whole situation is giving me deja vu all over again, from the Bush/Cheney years with their weapons of mass destruction bullshit and the networks lining up to lap at the gruel they were dishing out. The media has to remember that their job is to investigate and report. In other words, their job isn't to ask both sides if it's raining or if it's sunny. Their job is to look out the goddamn window and report what is happening.