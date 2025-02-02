Kristi Noem Won't Rule Out Holding Children At Guantanamo

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem refused to rule out housing women, children, and families at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

During a Sunday interview on Meet the Press, host Kristen Welker asked Noem about President Donald Trump's plan to expand Gitmo detention facilities for immigrants and migrants.

"There are a lot of questions about the announcement this week that Guantanamo Bay will be used as a detention facility for migrants," Welker noted.

"We've always had a presence of illegal immigrants there that have been detained," Noem said. "We're just building out some capacity."

"Is it possible, Madam Secretary, that people could be held at Guantanamo Bay indefinitely?" Welker wondered.

Noem insisted that indefinite detentions were "not the plan" but did not answer firmly.

"Could women, children, and families be held there at Guantanamo?" Welker pressed.

"You know, if you look at what we are doing today is targeting the worst of the worst," Noem dodged again. "The priority of this president is to go after criminal aliens that are making our streets more dangerous."

"But I guess, Madam Secretary, my question, would you rule out that women, that children, that families could be held at Guantanamo Bay?" Welker asked again. "Do you rule that out?"

"You know, Kristen, we're going to use the facilities that we have," Noem said, dismissing the question. "And I think you're well aware we have other detention facilities, other places in the country."