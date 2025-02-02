Kristi Noem Won't Rule Out Holding Children At Guantanamo

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem refused to rule out housing women, children, and families at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.
By David EdwardsFebruary 2, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem refused to rule out housing women, children, and families at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

During a Sunday interview on Meet the Press, host Kristen Welker asked Noem about President Donald Trump's plan to expand Gitmo detention facilities for immigrants and migrants.

"There are a lot of questions about the announcement this week that Guantanamo Bay will be used as a detention facility for migrants," Welker noted.

"We've always had a presence of illegal immigrants there that have been detained," Noem said. "We're just building out some capacity."

"Is it possible, Madam Secretary, that people could be held at Guantanamo Bay indefinitely?" Welker wondered.

Noem insisted that indefinite detentions were "not the plan" but did not answer firmly.

"Could women, children, and families be held there at Guantanamo?" Welker pressed.

"You know, if you look at what we are doing today is targeting the worst of the worst," Noem dodged again. "The priority of this president is to go after criminal aliens that are making our streets more dangerous."

"But I guess, Madam Secretary, my question, would you rule out that women, that children, that families could be held at Guantanamo Bay?" Welker asked again. "Do you rule that out?"

"You know, Kristen, we're going to use the facilities that we have," Noem said, dismissing the question. "And I think you're well aware we have other detention facilities, other places in the country."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon