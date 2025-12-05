CNN Panelist Colby Hall Attacks Hegseth As 'A Total Buffoon'

One CNN panelist savagely critized Pete Hegseth, stating the defense secretary should lose his job. Even more surprising, it was from someone identified with MAGA support. Via the Mirror:
Hegseth has found himself surrounded by drama after a second missile strike was launched on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean. A video of the attack was shared on X by the United States Southern Command, alleging it was Hegseth who ordered it.
However, a Navy admiral told lawmakers on Thursday, December 4, there was no "kill them all" order from the defense secretary. The news was discussed on CNN's NewsNight with Abby Phillip, with political commentator Colby Hall joining the panel to criticize Hegseth.
Man, the willingness of people to debase themselves in the service of King Don and his merry men never ceases to amaze me. So the big surprise was from the founder of right-wing media outlet Mediaite, who wasn't having the official version.
Hall, who is the founding member of Mediaite, fumed, "He's a buffoon, he's a total buffoon and it begs the question, how's he still in this role? And I'll tell you; the answer is because, as Jeff Goldberg said on this network earlier, there is a culture of impunity in this administration. It's from Trump, it's from the Republican-led congress who just will give a pass."
He continued, "In any other administration, this guy would be out in a heartbeat." Charles Blow, Harvard's inaugural Langston Hughes Fellow, also hit out at the Trump administration.
He said, "These people are not qualified for these jobs, but they still get to hold them. That is the hypocrisy of the entire anti-woke Republican position. And you guys can never defend that.
"You put person after person in these jobs who do not deserve to be there. They're failures."