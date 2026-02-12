Pardoned J6er Found Guilty On Multiple Counts Of Child Rape

Andrew Paul Johnson, a handyman from Florida and one of Trump's pardoned insurrectionists, was facing multiple counts of child rape and exposing himself to a child. One of his victims was only 11 years old at the time of the crime.

On Tuesday, he was found guilty of five of the six counts, including raping a child under 12 and raping a child under 16. Johnson also offered hush money to one of his victims, falsely claiming that he was going to receive $10 million in restitution from the federal government for his incarceration.

William Forgie, the chief assistant state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Florida, said that Johnson could get life in prison at his sentencing in March.

Maybe they can get a Groupon for the lot of insurrectionists who are getting convicted again. Just leave room for President Pedo and half his cabinet.