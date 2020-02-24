Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On Two Counts

Two of five counts in the Harvey Weinstein trial are GUILTY. Looks like the jury did its job.

NBC Reports:

The jury in New York convicted Weinstein, 67, of third-degree rape against former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first-degree against former production assistant Mimi Haley.

But the jury found him not guilty on two counts predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence. He was also acquitted on a count of first-degree rape against Mann.

The end of the New York trial does not spell the end of legal action against Weinstein. He also faces a sex crimes case in Los Angeles, where he is charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents on two consecutive days in 2013. He has yet to enter a plea in that case.