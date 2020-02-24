Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On Two Counts

The Me-Too Movement began when Harvey Weinstein's victims said "enough." Today he was found guilty of one count of a Criminal Sexual Act and one count of Rape in the third degree.
By Frances Langum
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On Two Counts
Image from: @MSNBC

Two of five counts in the Harvey Weinstein trial are GUILTY. Looks like the jury did its job.

https://twitter.com/LawCrimeNetwork/status/1231984059477184517

NBC Reports:

The jury in New York convicted Weinstein, 67, of third-degree rape against former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first-degree against former production assistant Mimi Haley.

But the jury found him not guilty on two counts predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence. He was also acquitted on a count of first-degree rape against Mann.

The end of the New York trial does not spell the end of legal action against Weinstein. He also faces a sex crimes case in Los Angeles, where he is charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents on two consecutive days in 2013. He has yet to enter a plea in that case.

https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1231987312579485696

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.