Canadian Liberals Win Recount By 1 Vote

A suburban riding in Montreal has been a roller-coaster since election night. Auguste held a 35-vote lead then, but a post-election validation process gave Sinclair-Desgagné a 44-vote lead. Yesterday's official judge-certified recount gave the win to 24-year-old Tatiana Auguste, running in her first-ever political race.

Source: Canadian Press

The Liberals inched another seat closer to a majority government on Saturday, after a judicial recount left their candidate as the winner in the Quebec riding of Terrebone, by a margin of only one vote. An official with Elections Canada confirmed to The Canadian Press that Liberal Tatiana Auguste will finish ahead of incumbent Bloc Québécois candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné. It brings the Liberals to 170 seats in the House of Commons, two shy of the 172 needed for a majority government. The Bloc seat count falls to 22.

Auguste was initially projected to win the riding by 35 votes after the April 28 election, but on May 1, following the required post-election validation process, Sinclair-Desgagné, who was first elected in 2021, moved ahead by 44 votes.

The win was returned to Auguste following the judicial recount, with Auguste receiving 23,352 votes and Sinclair-Desgagné receiving 23,351.

A judicial recount is automatic when the number of votes cast for the candidate with the most votes and the number of votes cast for any other candidate is less than 0.1 per cent of the valid votes cast. That was true in this case.