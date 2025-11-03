Did Trump Take Credit For Dodgers World Series Win Because Of Canadian Tariffs?

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a miraculous game seven to win the 2025 World Series over Canada's team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

The city of Los Angeles received a much needed jolt of fun after the devastation caused by the Pacific Palisades wildfires on January 7th and the ongoing ICE raids in their city.

Trump is immersed in petty grievances against Canada as I write this, and just raised tariffs on Canada as a result of Ontario's Premier Doug Ford's posting of the anti-tariff Ronald Reagan ad that got Demented Donald's panties in a bunch.

What do you call a leader who can't take even a modicum of criticism, and instead stops negotiations with a country because of a TV ad?

Canadian Prime Minister Carney cowardly apologized to the mush-brained imbecile, scolding Ford for running the ad. Ford's position compares to a US governor.

CBS reports that Mark Carney confirmed his apology "during a dinner at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this week because Mr. Trump was "offended."

When asked about his decision, Carney remarked, "Well, you saw what came of it."

This is why Trump yo-yo tariffs are illegal on all fronts and must be overturned. Congress controls the pursestrings. You can't have a narcissistic buffoon making massive economic decisions based on petty grievances and some minor pushback from those he's mad at.

Trump is wary of the usually compliant Supreme Court and claimed a Canadian ad could influence the court's ruling on his tariff plans since the lower courts have ruled against him.

Back to the World Series, Trump did congratulate the Dodgers on TruthSocial:

"Congratulations to the L.A. Dodgers, a game won by incredible CHAMPIONS!!! A lesser group of men would never have been able to win that game, or game 6, for that matter. So many stars made it all happen. Also, congratulations to ownership. What a great job they have done. SEE YOU ALL AT THE WHITE HOUSE!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"

You know how Trump can't stand sharing the spotlight with anybody or anything and I wonder if he was cautioned against praising his tariffs on Canada as a pivotal point that helped the Dodgers ultimately win.

It wouldn't surprise me.