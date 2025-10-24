Trump Ends Trade Talks With Canada As The Ghost Of Ronald Reagan Attacks Tariffs

Trump's abrupt announcement on Truth Social came after Ontario ran a TV ad that features a speech by Ronald Reagan during the ALCS.
By Ed ScarceOctober 24, 2025

Honestly, I'm not sure what is more pathetic in this: Trump terminating trade talks over a tv ad, or how craven the Reagan Foundation are for capitulating to Trump by pretending Reagan did not say what he said in 1987.

The ad ran during game 7 of the ALCS between Toronto and Seattle and will likely be run again during the World Series when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers play.

Source: NBC News

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was terminating trade talks with Canada, effective immediately.

Trump accused Canada of trying to interfere with an upcoming Supreme Court case about the legality of his "reciprocal" tariffs.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social after the Canadian province of Ontario began running a television advertisement in the United States featuring a speech from former President Ronald Reagan.

Ontario ran the ad during a game in the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. Fox Sports, which broadcast the game, said more than 9 million people were watching.

The Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said earlier Thursday that it was "reviewing its legal options" over the use of Reagan's address. "The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks," it said.

The ad was posted by Doug Ford a week ago on Twitter.

Reagan's full remarks on Free and Fair Trade on April 25, 1987. Judge for yourself for whatever context the Reagan Library says are missing.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon