Trump Ends Trade Talks With Canada As The Ghost Of Ronald Reagan Attacks Tariffs

Honestly, I'm not sure what is more pathetic in this: Trump terminating trade talks over a tv ad, or how craven the Reagan Foundation are for capitulating to Trump by pretending Reagan did not say what he said in 1987.

The ad ran during game 7 of the ALCS between Toronto and Seattle and will likely be run again during the World Series when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers play.

Source: NBC News

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was terminating trade talks with Canada, effective immediately. Trump accused Canada of trying to interfere with an upcoming Supreme Court case about the legality of his "reciprocal" tariffs. Trump made the announcement on Truth Social after the Canadian province of Ontario began running a television advertisement in the United States featuring a speech from former President Ronald Reagan. Ontario ran the ad during a game in the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. Fox Sports, which broadcast the game, said more than 9 million people were watching. The Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said earlier Thursday that it was "reviewing its legal options" over the use of Reagan's address. "The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks," it said.

The ad was posted by Doug Ford a week ago on Twitter.

It’s official: Ontario’s new advertising campaign in the U.S. has launched.



Using every tool we have, we’ll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together.



Watch our new ad. pic.twitter.com/SgIVC1cqMJ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 16, 2025

Reagan's full remarks on Free and Fair Trade on April 25, 1987. Judge for yourself for whatever context the Reagan Library says are missing.