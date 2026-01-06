Mike Pence Debunks Trump's Lie: January 6th Was A 'Tragic Day'

Former VP Mike Pence reminded Americans that on January 6, 2021, an insurrection took place at the US Capitol, "a tragic day" in which an attempt to stop the certification of President Biden took place.

Today Pence posted a video from his acceptance speech for the John F. Kennedy Courage award given for his actions during the Trump-inspired insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Those of us not in the MAGA cult vividly remember the horror of watching Trump supporters attack US democracy in real time.

While Trump pardoned 1500 treasonous Americans who attacked the US Capitol in his behalf, Pence reminded folks how awful a day it was in American history.

While Trump tries to force the release of traitor Tina Peters, he refuses to acknowledge the law enforcement officers who laid down their lives to quell the riots.

PENCE: When I think of that fateful day four years ago, the only heroes I saw were wearing uniforms. And while I cannot see myself among those noteworthy Americans in the President's book, I will say that the words of John Quincy Adams spoke to my heart on page 30, where he wrote in his diary that he had prayed in his words that the spirit from whom every good and perfect gift might enable him to render an essential service to the country and to never be governed in his public conduct by any consideration other than duty. I will always believe, by God's grace, I did my duty that day to support the peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution of the United States of America.

Trump is still telling the lie that the election of 2020 was stolen every chance he gets. But Pence threw shade on that idea in his 15 minute speech.

PENCE: January 6th was a tragic day, but it became a triumph of freedom. And history will record that our institutions held, when, after law enforcement secured the Capitol, leaders in both chambers, in both political parties, reconvened the very same day and finished democracy's work under the Constitution. Winston Churchill once said, when great forces are on the move in the world, we learn that we are spirits, not animals. There's something going on in time and space and beyond time and space. It's whether we like it or not, spells duty. Our institutions held that day, not because of any one person, but because leaders in both political parties, Republicans and Democrats, did their duty. So I came tonight to give credit where credit is due, but also to say in these divided times, in these anxious days, I know in my heart that we will find our way forward as one nation. Now people who know me know I'm a conservative, but I'm not in a bad mood about it.

I'm a progressive and I'm in a very bad mood.

Here are his full remarks.

On this fifth anniversary of January 6th, I wanted to pass along remarks I made about that fateful day at the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award ceremony last year.



I first spoke about the men and women in uniform- the true heroes that day; how I will always believe that,… pic.twitter.com/6iSkxYkN2p — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2026

UPDATE: (Karoli) As I write this update, pardoned January 6th insurrectionists including seditious conspiracist Enrique Tarrio are marching from the Ellipse to the Capitol to celebrate their actions that day. Yes, celebrate. So to stop the lie that these were merely "tourists" wanting to see their Capitol, I recommend this thread with videos of their behavior.

I've watched thousands of videos from the Jan. 6 riot as part of NPR's reporting and archive project on that day. Here are some of the lesser known videos that have really stuck with me. 🧵 — Tom Dreisbach (@tomdreisbach.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T13:23:20.492Z

As violence against police escalated on the west front of the Capitol, some of the rioters appeared to take pleasure and even laugh. — Tom Dreisbach (@tomdreisbach.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T13:23:20.493Z

Just after 2:00 p.m., on the west front, the police - bloodied, battered, and overwhelmed - blasted this message, ordering people to leave. The Capitol was breached minutes later. — Tom Dreisbach (@tomdreisbach.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T13:30:40.879Z

There are many more videos on that thread. Never let them get away with the lie that it was a "day of love" and that the insurrectionists were mere "tourists." Never.