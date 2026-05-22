Napolitano: Trump Can't Sue Himself Into A Slush Fund

Newsmax legal analyst Andrew Napolitano threw cold water on the legality of Trump's $1.8 billion Sedition Slush Fund by stating two constitutional problems that will undermine the fund.

As I wrote before, Blanche and Trump orchestrated a theft from the federal government.

Blanche should be impeached solely for his role in this.

HOST: I mean, I agree with Senator Fetterman here. I have issues with this, and I'm just not sure how you can be the defendant and the — on both sides of this lawsuit. It's the Trump — it's Trump against Trump. NAPOLITANO: There's two major constitutional issues here. The first you raised, this is not a real lawsuit. There's no case or a controversy. The president can — no person can be on both sides. In my view, Todd Blanche has very serious ethical issues because he signed this agreement knowing he works for the plaintiff. That's issue number one. Issue number two is the one Senator Fetterman raised. Where's the money coming from? Congress didn't authorize this. That Obama fund that the government cites as a precedent was expressly authorized by the Congress. The Constitution says no money shall be spent from the public treasury but that which has been appropriated by Congress.

There are no constitutional grounds for this fund to exist.

Trump understands that he has a castrated Congress to work with and they offer almost no oversight. But even this might be too much for them.