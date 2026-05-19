Trump’s $1.7B J6er Slush Fund Takes Jeanine Pirro By Surprise: 'I Don't Know Anything'

Jeanine Pirro was in the middle of a tough-on-crime press conference Monday when a reporter blindsided her with a question about a $1.776 billion fund that could send taxpayer money to the same kind of rioters she'd spent the morning condemning.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia had just finished threatening to prosecute the parents of DC teens involved in violent "takeovers" — including a chair-throwing brawl that tore through a Navy Yard Chipotle Saturday night — when a reporter pivoted to the Justice Department's newly announced "Anti-Weaponization Fund."

"Given the anti-weaponization announcement today — I just want to see if you think at all that any taxpayer money from the anti-weaponization fund... do you think that taxpayer money is going to other people who rioted in the city..."

Pirro cut him off.

"I don't know anything about this," she said.

The reporter pressed on, explaining that the fund was born of a settlement in which Trump agreed to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns.

"Yeah, I'm not involved in that," Pirro insisted. "You always ask these out-of-my-lane questions."

The exchange captured a jarring contradiction at the heart of the Trump administration's law-and-order posture. On one hand, Pirro has positioned herself as DC's crime-fighting sheriff, vowing to jail parents whose kids wreak havoc in the streets. On the other hand, the Justice Department she serves announced a massive fund that critics say amounts to a financial reward for the 1,500-plus Capitol rioters Trump pardoned on his first day back in office.

House Democrats wasted no time calling it what they believe it is. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) labeled it "one of the most brazen examples of corruption we've seen from this administration." A group of Democratic lawmakers went further, calling it a "$1.7 billion slush fund" to "reward allies, including the nearly 1,600 defendants convicted or charged in connection with the January 6th attack on the Capitol."

The fund, which carries a deliberately patriotic-sounding price tag of $1,776,000,000, will accept claims through December 15, 2028 — just weeks before Trump's second term expires.

Trump had telegraphed the payout as far back as early last year, telling Newsmax his administration "really likes that group of people" when asked about the pardoned rioters.