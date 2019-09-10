C-SPAN Caller Rips 'Judge' Jeanine Pirro Over Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric: 'You Know Better'

Judge Jeanine's stop by C-SPAN's Washington Journal to promote her latest book took some unexpected turns when callers confronted her on everything from her suspension to her hateful rhetoric.

She held herself together fairly well until caller Carroll (Carol?)* confronted her, and by proxy, Fox News, on her hateful anti-immigrant rhetoric.

"Our president and our beautiful first lady, they went down to El Paso, Texas, and they posed with a baby that the president's rhetoric, Fox News’ rhetoric, your rhetoric had helped to orphan," he began. Watch her swallow hard and give the puzzled head tilt, as if she didn't quite understand what he just said.

Continuing, he said, "And I think this -- this thing about Trump is making America great again, Trump has made America hate again, and it's this hatred of races."

"I hear it all the time when I see, talk to Republicans and they say, 'I went down to Texas and there are all these Mexicans down there and they're all speaking Spanish.' Well, I got news for you," the caller told Pirro. "Those weren't Mexicans; those were the Americans. That guy that went down to El Paso to shoot a bunch of Mexicans, he shot a bunch of Americans."

Watch her swallow, blink, and pretend she was as cool as a cucumber as he is saying this.

Wrapping up, he scolded her: "And I'm really tired of this anti-immigrant, anti-people-with-brown-skin rhetoric that's coming out of Fox News, coming out of people like you, and coming out of our president. It's demeaning, it's beneath the office, it's beneath you. You used to be a judge -- you know better. It's time that that stopped."

More blinks, a furrowed brow, and finally, at last it is her turn, and she was MAD. I'm not going to transcribe all that she said because most of it made no sense, but her tone even in her first volley proved how angry she was.

"Look, you know what, I refuse to accept your recitation of the facts. You are dead wrong," she snarled. "The problem in this country is not the color of anyone, and don’t you dare accuse me of any kind of issue related to color."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Except that she, and Fox News, consistently focuses on color and race. Earlier in the very same appearance, she referred to "black on black crime," a constant like Fox News likes to focus on to pretend that only Black folks lose loved ones to violence, or commit violent acts.

Bravo, C-SPAN caller Carroll/Carol.*

*Media Matters spells it Carol, but I suspect it's the masculine version which is an iteration of the last name, Carroll.