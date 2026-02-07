Virginia Dem Perfectly Shuts Down Ted Cruz's Crybaby A** Over Redistricting

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz had the unmitigated gall to whine over Virginia Democrats unveiling a proposed House map Thursday that aims to give their party four more seats in the latest effort to fight Donald J. Trump’s redistricting push that began in Cruz's state. Trump is freaking out over the well-deserved upcoming blue wave, so he cheated to engineer five new House seats with an unprecedented mid-decade redistricting push.

The problem for this president and his sycophantic enablers, though, is that Democrats are finally fighting back against his striking push to gain more seats for his party. The proposed map would weaken Republican dominance in Virginia's right-leaning regions and strengthen Democratic prospects in competitive districts. This would also help Democrats across the country in their fight over congressional district boundaries ahead of the upcoming fall elections.

Cruz, of course, took to the Bad Place to whine over Virginia's proposed House map, calling it "a brazen abuse of power & an insult to democracy," but L. Louise Lucas, a top Democrat in the Virginia Senate, shut his crybaby ass down.

You all started it and we fucking finished it. https://t.co/JU3IR4eEHt — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 7, 2026

“Donald Trump knows he’s going to lose the midterms. He knows it. That’s why he started this mess in the first place,”Lucas said earlier this month at a brief media availability with reporters before the release of the maps. “We said 10-1, and we meant it.”

After Republicans cheered on the Texas redistricting map, in December, the Supreme Court allowed the state to proceed with implementing a redrawn congressional map that benefits Republicans for the 2026 elections, even though a lower court had determined the map illegally divides voters along racial lines.

So, bite me, Cruz. Don't start no shit, won't be not shit.