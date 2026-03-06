Mike Johnson Somehow Insists We Aren't At War With Iran

Jebus J should tell that to Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth
By John AmatoMarch 6, 2026

The worst Speaker of the House in modern history, Rep Mike Johnson told the media today that the United States is not at war with Iran, even after multiple Republicans, Donald Trump, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have repeatedly said we are.

Johnson made the statements after the House voted against passing the Iran War Powers resolution.

"As you know, the War Powers Resolution failed; that is the right result," Johnson said. "We are not at war. We have no intention of being at war."

The President and the Department of Defense have made this very clear. The Department of War has made it very clear.

One has to wonder why Jebus Johnson lies so much.

On March 2nd, during a presser, SecDef Hegseth said this, "We didn't start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it.

CBS News reports, "Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the U.S. is "accelerating, not decelerating" its war on Iran, with more assets heading to the region

Trump has said we are conducting, "major combat operations” in Iran and warned there could be casualties because “war is hell.”

Reuters reported, "U.S. President ‌Donald Trump said on Friday there would be no ​deal struck with ​Iran except "unconditional surrender," a week after ⁠launching war with Israel ​against Tehran.

Trump 2 days ago: “We are doing very well on the war front.”

Headquarters (@headquartersnews.bsky.social) 2026-03-06T17:13:37.859Z

When does Jebus Johnson consider the US to be at war with another country?

Assassinating its leadership, bombing Government and security compounds, destroying its airfields, and Navy capabilities while continuing bombing raids doesn't count?

