WHOA IF TRUE: Punchdrunk Pete Hegseth Insists Iran Started The War - UPDATED

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth finally addressed the press earlier today, claiming during his press conference that it was Iran who started a war with the United States, and Trump is going to finish it. Just the thing for Fox viewers to lap up, right?

Did anyone in America, including the Pentagon, know we were at war with Iran? Did Trump know we were already at war? If he did, he never mentioned it to anyone during his gazillion media appearances and his fascist-style cabinet meetings. Did Dear Leader forget to tell us that?

During his eleven-minute monologue of hyperbolic claptrap, Hegseth claimed it was Iran that started the war with the US.

If Trump didn't start the war, then I suppose he can claim he was all about the peace and continue to demand a Nobel Peace Prize.

HEGSETH: For 47 long years, the expansionist and Islamist regime in Tehran has waged a savage, one-sided war against America. They didn't always declare it openly, except for their constant chants of death to America. They did it through the blood of our people. Car bombs in Beirut, rocket attacks on our ships, murders at our embassies, roadside bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan, funded and armed by Iranian Quds Force and IRGC killers. My generation of veterans carry the names of brothers who never came home, brothers butchered by Iranian-backed roadside bombs and well-armed militias, thousands of our own. We didn't start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it.

In Trump's first bombing raids months ago against Iran. Trump claimed all nuclear resources that Iran had were completely obliterated. The rationale the Trump administration is using has changed since the weekend, since most of what Trump said was the reasons were easily debunked.

A tightly coiffed, severely amped-up Hegseth moved the goalposts.

Now, if you give the US dirty looks, we will kill you?

HEGSETH: If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation, and we will kill you.

This is not a Secretary of Defense, but a Fox News host hopped up on caffeine and whatever else he was imbibing (snorting?) spewing jingoistic garbage to defend their rationale for throwing the Middle East into chaos and letting Bibi Netanyahu fulfill his desire to become co-president of the US and in his hopes, the whole damn world.

Murder and mayhem are the new calling cards from the Secretary of DEFENSE.

Hegseth is also firing warning shots at the media if they have the temerity to criticize any action they take.

Want to bet he had a good stiff pull off his vodka/water bottle after that? We are at the mercy of idiots with too much testosterone.

UPDATE: IT'S THE FOX NEWS TALKING POINT OF THE DAY! Clearly these are the instructions they were given as to how to effectively lie about why they suddenly "had" to bomb Iran.