Trump’s Missing FBI Reports: Impeach Him Already!

The underlying principle's simple: A President credibly accused of monstrous crimes whose administration buries relevant evidence in violation of the law isn't “totally exonerated.” Trump and Bondi have engaged in a criminal coverup.
By Cliff SchecterMarch 4, 2026

This is not a close call. It's not a matter for delicate parsing. When credible allegations of child sexual assault vs a sitting President produce multiple FBI interviews and interview summaries vanish while his Attorney General controls them—the stench isn't subtle. It's overpowering.

Our nation cannot endure selective transparency. We can't demand exposure for the weak and discretion for the strong. If disclosure laws are ignored, they're not laws. Whether it’s House impeachment and Senate trial, or demands Trump resign, something must be done.

Read the rest of David's powerful piece at Blue Amp Media!

