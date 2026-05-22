Trump Rules Back Regulations On Super-Polluting Hydrofluorocarbons

The Trump administration just overhauled two Biden-era Environmental Protection Agency rules for refrigerants in a push the White House claims will lower grocery costs for consumers.

One action, reported first by USA TODAY, delays deadlines for groceries and other companies to phase out the use of climate-damaging hydrofluorocarbons for refrigeration under the 2023 Technology Transitions Rule.

Hydrofluorocarbons, used for refrigeration and cooling, are considered "super pollutants" that, although short-lived in the atmosphere, are more powerful than carbon dioxide. That's why the Biden administration created the regulations.

The move is expected to make more refrigerants ‒ the key chemical compounds in freezers, refrigerators and air-conditioning systems ‒ available for supermarkets, homeowners and other businesses, which the White House estimates will produce $900 million in savings, including $800 million at groceries.

Which is, of course, bullshit.

Hydrofluorocarbons are why it's so expensive to recharge your car's AC, because they have to capture and safely dispose of the gas. It's a major contributor to destruction of the ozone layer. But hey, who cares when there's money to be made?