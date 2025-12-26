Trump Takes Over DOJ Twitter Account

Axios reported that the Trump administration has confiscated the Department of Justices Twitter account, which typifies the complete subservience of the entire structure of law enforcement in this country and turned it over to Demented Donald.

Is it any wonder why the DOJ has refused to release all the Epstein files after they were ordered to do so?

This is Axios' weird explanation: “The account is taking a sharper tone with a more rapid-response campaign edge.”

No, Trump took it over to control the message and force them to shield him from his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Conover noted, "In other words, everything they previously released is true, but the documents about Trump are false. Sure thing, Pam.

What's hysterical and ridiculous was the X community note on the DOJ lie:

When Musk's white power platform calls Trump out for lying, that's saying something.

The claim of "commitment to transparency" is unfounded: DOJ missed the Dec 19 deadline mandated by the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, releases only partial/heavily redacted files, and now faces bipartisan criticism for non-compliance and excessive redactions.

Pam Bondi has no issue with falling on her sword for Grandpa Crazy Pants.