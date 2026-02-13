C&L's Late Night Music Club With Mozart: Symphony No. 41 Jupiter

Considered one of the greatest of all time.
By John AmatoFebruary 13, 2026

Rankings vary by the many classical music analysts, but Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Jupiter Symphony is always highly regarded.

BBC Music:

The miracle of Mozart's final symphony is its immense design, with a mixture of celebratory fanfares, cascading scales and yearning figures. The main body of the movement has climaxes in which stunning descending passages alternate and then combine with tremendous upward thrusts; while the centre of the movement enters areas of dense conflict from which there seems no escape. There is no greater or more exhilarating feat than this, nor could there be.

Open thread.

