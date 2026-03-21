C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Mozart: The Magic Flute – Queen Of The Night

When I first heard this aria, it knocked me down.



ClassicFM: "Known in German as ‘Der Hölle Rache’, this is an utterly stunning aria of vocal power and virtuosity from Mozart’s late opera The Magic Flute. It’s written for dramatic coloratura soprano and demands huge range and vocal might, as well as colour and agility. Listen out for vicious long runs and famous staccato notes up to a top F as the mother of the opera’s heroine, Pamina, vents her considerable rage."

Soprano Diana Damrau rips her way through this monumental work.

This was a 2025 performance from the Royal Ballet and Opera.

Open thread.