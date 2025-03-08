C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Tim Hutchins 'Ibert Flute Concerto'

As a classically trained flutist from college, the Ibert Flute Concerto has been one of my favorite pieces.

Jacques Ibert was a brilliant composer as were many of his french counterparts and he wrote this piece for colleague Marcel Moyse.

I studied with the great Jim Walker back in the early 2000's when he was at USC as my career was progressing and he turned me onto Tim Hutchins.

When I was younger I was impressed by the flash of James Galway, but my tastes have changed over the years and Hutchins is one of my favorite players of all time.

From the New York Philharmonic Orchestra to Japan’s premiere NHK Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo, Hutchins has appeared with these and other renowned orchestras. Offered the principal flute position of the New York Philharmonic, at the age of 28, and later the same position with the Boston and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestras, where he was principal flute for the 2003 - 2004 season, Hutchins chose the unusual career step of declining these offers. This resulted in over 70 recordings with the OSM under Charles Dutoit and Kent Nagano, both as Principal flute and as soloist. He is also heard on many other recordings including with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, under Seiji Ozawa, Vladimir Ashkenazy and Leonard Bernstein, with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra under Mariss Jansons and with other orchestras as soloist.

As I begin to get my life back together after the wildfires, I've started practicing Ibert once again.

The second movement is perhaps my favorite piece to play.

The raw emotion it exudes is unparalleled.

Open thread...