JD Vance Threatens World Cup Visitors Not To Overstay

Come, spend your money - then get the hell out.
By Ed ScarceMay 7, 2025

"We want them to come, we want them to celebrate, we want them to watch the games. But when the time is up, they'll have to go home, otherwise they'll have to talk to Secretary Noem," laughed JD Vance maniacally.

Source: NBC News

Members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet said Tuesday that while they look forward to the United States’ co-hosting next year’s FIFA World Cup, they want to make sure foreign visitors don’t stay longer than they’re allowed.

The quadrennial tournament, which the United States will host alongside Mexico and Canada, is expected to attract millions of fans from dozens of countries. The Department of Homeland Security has indicated it’s ready to handle the influx of international travellers.

“Of course, everybody is welcome to come and see this incredible event,” Vice President JD Vance said at a World Cup task force meeting led by Trump that included several top administration officials, as well as Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, the world organizing body of soccer.

“But when the time is up, they’ll have to go home. Otherwise, they’ll have to talk to Secretary Noem,” Vance said, referring to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has helped lead the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy echoed Vance’s warning.

“If you’re coming to see some soccer ... go on a road trip. See America,” he said before he changed his tone. “Don’t overstay your visa. Don’t stay too long.”

Discussion

