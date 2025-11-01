JD Vance Promises More 'Suffering' For The American People Amid Shutdown

There is a lot of material for Democrats to use for ads, and Vice President JD Vance just offered quite the clip, which should be hung around the neck of every Republican like an albatross. Aside from everything Vance said in this clip being a lie, one part stands out as truthful for this sadistic administration: he promises more suffering for the American people. Yay for us!

"On the issue of the shutdown, there is a concern about 42 million people losing their SNAP benefits, of course, over this weekend," a reporter said. "The administration has moved a lot of money around to pay troops, to pay federal law enforcement, and is telling Congress it can't move money around to pay some of those benefits. Why not? Would there be some push perhaps in the next 48 hours to try to do that so Americans don't go hungry?"

"Well, here's the problem," Vance said with a complete lack of self-awareness that he is part of the problem. "If you look, if you go back to previous government shutdowns, what has happened is that sometimes the president has tried to make the shutdown as painful as possible on the American people. I give the president of the United States great credit and the entire team for trying to make this as painless as possible."

"The Democrats are acting irresponsibly," he continued to lie. "He doesn't want the American people to suffer because of it. But look, right now, this government, this administration, we're like guys running around, you know, with a leak in a damn wall, trying to plug it with bubblegum. And we plug one spot with bubblegum, and we plug another spot with bubblegum, and we plug another spot with bubblegum."

"Why don't the Democrats just stop this entire charade and reopen the government so that we don't have to try to make this thing work on a shoestring budget, which is what we're trying to do," he added. "The unfortunate reality, and we're starting to see this with our aviation industry, we're going to find out the hard way with SNAP benefits. The American people are already suffering, and the suffering is going to get a lot worse."

Food Banks are already struggling amid federal furloughs. Are you hungry in the most powerful country on Earth, and you're food insecure? Fuck you, says the Trump administration. No SNAP for you! Republicans could end the shutdown today. Today. But they choose to propagate lies about Democrats' demands instead, knowing full well that our party wants the ACA subsidies extended, which are set to expire at the end of this year without congressional action.

As for the shutdown, Vance said we should look at previous shutdowns. OK. The current Trump shutdown is now the second-longest in history, and the longest-ever complete shutdown. The longest shutdown occurred during Trump's first term. He is now the Shutdown President, who, by the way, was MIA after shuttering our government.

"I give the president of the United States great credit and the entire team for trying to make this as painless as possible," Vance said. I'm only surprised he didn't start twisting his mustache maniacally as he spun that blatant lie.