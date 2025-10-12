JD Vance Gets Away With Lying About ACA 'Waste, Fraud And Abuse'

Eyeliner Vice President JD Vance told CBS's Face the Nation that Republicans believe much of the ACA tax credits go to a lot of waste and fraud, but offered no proof to back up his bogus talking point claim.

When discussing healthcare, the Republican "modus operandi" to defend the cuts they want to make to Medicare Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act is to scream "waste, fraud and abuse." However, they never offer up proof of any kind but instead use these vacuous words to justify destroying healthcare access for millions of Americans.

VANCE: That's all that Donald Trump is now saying to Chuck Schumer and the far left Democrats: we are not going to negotiate over opening the government. We'll negotiate on health care policy, but only once you do your job and open up the people's government.* BRENNAN: Just a quick follow there, though, what is your vision for that health care policy? Do you want these tax credits to fade out over time, extend them, and then fade them out? Are you open to making them permanent? VANCE: Well, the tax credits go to some people deservedly, and we think the tax credits actually go to a lot of waste and fraud within the insurance industry. So we want to make sure that the tax credits go to the people who need them. We also think that Obamacare gave the health insurance industry a lot of ridiculous regulations that if we cut out, we could give people access to better health care at a lower cost. That's what we're working on, and again, I think there's a lot of agreement, actually, Margaret.

Bringing up another right-wing talking point called "regulations" is also idiotic. Those regulations protect Americans from being screwed by the insurance industry. The "regulations" he'd like to end are ones protecting people from being denied healthcare due to pre-existing conditions.

Republicans have no actual vision for healthcare in America outside of trying to privatize the entire industry. If they did have a vision we would have seen it in the last 10 years.

Destroying healthcare is pivotal so the very rich can get their tax breaks. It's not rocket science.

*Footnote: Republicans control all three branches of government. They can open the government tomorrow if they want to. They're just trying to get Democrats to join them in destroying healthcare.