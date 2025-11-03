Rep. Van Drew: GOP Healthcare Plan Is To 'Come Up With Something Better'

When CNN asked where the GOP healthcare plan is, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew said the Republican goal is to create something better than Obamacare, but they haven't found it yet.

Republicans haven't found a viable plan since 2009, and they never will. They could save themselves if they either lowered the age requirement to Medicare to 50 or opened up the door to Medicare for all, which will never happen while Republicans are in power.

Rep. Van Drew sounds as feckless as every other Republican has when trying to destroy healthcare for Americans while claiming they will have something better sometime in the future.

MANU: But are you concerned about the backlash from voters if the GOP does not come up with a plan here? DREW: Yeah, it is politically stupid. It does not make sense to come up with no plan for dealing with health care. That's real. That really helps people. And this is, you know, let me explain something. I'm a conservative and there's a lot of conservatives in the Republican Party, but just like Trump is, I really believe he is, whether you like him or not, a populist conservative that cares about real people.



You can't be the party you know. You can't take health care away from people. You have to have a plan and the plan is to come up with something better. That's not going to happen in a few weeks. That's going to take a good part of the year to have something substantive and real that works and we can do that.

Trump is an elitist, narcissistic pig, who hosted a Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago while SNAP benefits were being cancelled.

Republicans have had nearly fifteen years to come up with better healthcare and have failed. I concur when Drew says it will take more than a few weeks. If it actually took a year, that still would leave the country uninsured.

When will Republicans come up with a healthcare plan that works? NEVER.