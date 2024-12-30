GOP Rep: I'm Independent Unless Trump Tells Me To Do Something

Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Fox Business this morning that he supports Mike Johnson for Speaker as an independent thinker, unless Demented Donald tells them not to.

Rep. Drew, who's head is phallic shaped much like former Chairmen Trey Gowdy, claimed he is a very independent lawmaker within one powerful branch of government, but in the same breath renounced his independence and would do whatever trader Trump told him to do.

HOST: You're supporting the speaker? DREW: I am supporting the Speaker, and let me say, if I hear from President Trump, who I do speak with relatively regularly, and I have a relationship with him to the contrary, that would change my mind.

I am supporting Speaker Johnson, except when I'm not. Splunge!

I'm sure Rep. Jeff Van Drew is a very important person in demented Donald's world.

Not!

Abdicating one's position in the House of Representatives should disqualify a person from serving.

DREW: Let me say this, I'm a very independent person, so I get it. I get it. Members of Congress want to express their individual viewpoints. We're a co-equal branch of government, et cetera, et cetera, but there was a mandate from the people of the United States of America in both the popular vote and the electoral vote to make change.

it's impossible to claim you are an independent thinker and then in the next breath say you'll do whatever Trump tells you to do. That makes you a cult member.

Trump has no mandate, no matter how many times maggots repeat this lie. He won the popular vote by 1.5%.

Rep. Drew withdrew his "individual viewpoint as a co-equal branch of government" in a heartbeat. This should disqualify him from serving in the HOUSE.