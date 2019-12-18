HISTORY: Trump Impeached For Abuse Of Power And Contempt Of Congress

After hours of debate in which Republicans said nothing and Democrats repeated their arguments over and over, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump in two 15-minute votes after Rep. Adam Schiff's magnificent closing (video above).

Former Republican (now independent) Justin Amash joined all but two Democrats to vote yes on the articles. The two "Democrats" who joined with Republicans to enable Donald Trump's lawlessness were Jeff Van Drew and Colin Peterson. They were the same two who voted against the inquiry. Van Drew is expected to join the Republicans after this vote, and Peterson apparently thinks it's fine to do what Trump did.

Tulsi Gabbard also sashayed in and voted "present" so she could clearly define herself with a Trump tattoo.

But perhaps most importantly, history will reflect that Donald J. Trump is a lawless and corrupt president who will get one line in the history books: Illegitimately elected and duly impeached.