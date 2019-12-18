Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

HISTORY: Trump Impeached For Abuse Of Power And Contempt Of Congress

With two Dems voting with Republicans and one ex-Republican voting with Democrats, the impeachment of Donald Trump is done.
By Karoli Kuns
2 hours ago by Heather
Views:

After hours of debate in which Republicans said nothing and Democrats repeated their arguments over and over, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump in two 15-minute votes after Rep. Adam Schiff's magnificent closing (video above).

Former Republican (now independent) Justin Amash joined all but two Democrats to vote yes on the articles. The two "Democrats" who joined with Republicans to enable Donald Trump's lawlessness were Jeff Van Drew and Colin Peterson. They were the same two who voted against the inquiry. Van Drew is expected to join the Republicans after this vote, and Peterson apparently thinks it's fine to do what Trump did.

Tulsi Gabbard also sashayed in and voted "present" so she could clearly define herself with a Trump tattoo.

But perhaps most importantly, history will reflect that Donald J. Trump is a lawless and corrupt president who will get one line in the history books: Illegitimately elected and duly impeached.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.