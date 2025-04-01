Trump-Loving Reporter Needs A Psychiatrist

Since the Trump administration attacked the Associated Press and kicked them out of White House briefings, all sorts of ridiculous people and extreme right-wing nuts have been invited into the heart of our government to ask ridiculous and cult-type questions to Trump.

This is one such instance.

REPORTER: The majority of the Americans believe that President Trump is not only a blessing for this country, but a blessing for the whole world, he's a peacemaker.

But many, in many parts of the world, like India, Nagorno-Karabakh, Kashmir, Afghanistan, and in many African nations, people are waiting for President Trump, his bold decision to lift them out of misery. So people believe and know that President Trump will make America great again, but will he make this world great again?

BRUCE: That's, is that, is that, is that easy?

It's like, okay. Well, I support President Trump, and I think that the majority of Americans who gave him this mandate understand that that's what is possible.

We saw that happen in the first term. We've seen the nature of his impact even as a businessman in the United States when it comes to the impact on cities and states and the country as a whole, to the point where the American people made him the President of the United States.

Clearly, a financially stable America, a strong America, for as long as we've been here, has made the difference in the safety and security of the rest of the world. That is the kind of dynamic that the world wants and expects.

President Trump embodies the nature of our original founding about what America is for and the nature of what it can accomplish when it comes to sticking with its values and making sure that we're safe and secure and that we respect ourselves and implement our values.

And when, and when that happens, and when that happens, the rest of the world is safer and more secure.