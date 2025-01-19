Mike Lindell Needs Medical Help

The idiot is smoking voter fraud lies like he did crack.
Mike Lindell Needs Medical Help
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJanuary 19, 2025

Crazy My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is now claiming that non-existent voter fraud stole Senate and Congressional seats from Republicans.

The man is as demented as Donald.

He expressed his faux outrage to RSBN.

LINDELL: And there were so many down tickets that were taken. There was over, there was four senators stalled, about nine congressmen, judges across the country.

You know, everyone says, look over here, because he was too big to rig.

Look over here. And what's going on?

You know, Donald Trump won, but we will not forget about all the other tickets down there.

And I told them that. And then, then I thanked them.

Mike Lindell was one of the biggest scumbag purveyors of election fraud lies from the MAGAts. He has a lot invested in the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from demented Donald so he still is flogging that voter fraud today is actually a thing.

Lindell never says who won by deceit or who lost by voter fraud. It's not necessary to the GOP MAGA cult.

I hope he's going to meetings because he's smoking voter fraud like he did all that crack. It's not healthy Mike.

h/t Ron Filipkowski

Discussion

