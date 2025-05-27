Fox Lies About Reenlistments For Soldiers Ousted For COVID Vaccine Refusals

They'll lie about anything if it pushes their narrative that Cadet Bone Spurs is the one that really loves the troops.

Trump made a visit to Arlington Cemetery for Memorial Day, and he managed not to insult everyone there by wearing a MAGA hat like he did during his rambling commencement speech at West Point, but he was just as disrespectful during the Memorial Day ceremony, attacking judges and Biden during his speech, because he's incapable of keeping politics or his own petty grievances out of anything he does.

The liars on Fox's Outnumbered were carrying on about what a great day it was for Trump, completely ignoring his nasty, insane rant on "Truth Social" and pretending he had a dignified day at Arlington, with Fox regular Dr. Nicole Saphier carrying on about how much Americans and the troops supposedly love Trump with this nonsense that sounded like something straight off of North Korean television.

SAPHIER: Well, since President Trump has taken office, we are witnessing a huge resurgence of American pride. You have the nation and the military standing tall, united together, and being unapologetically patriotic. And as Kayleigh is pointing out, under President Biden, you saw recruitment numbers at an all-time low. Army was about... all military was about 41,000 below their mark. Our naval ship volume was almost half of what it should be, and we had experts telling us that we are not ready for a major conflict militarily if one were to ensue. And this is why we saw conflicts going on all across the nation. Ever since President Trump has now taken his second term, the red, white, and blue are flying higher than ever. You see recruitments up all across all of the military. The morale is up. He has support that is tangible. He reenlisted 8000 troops who were... who had to be taken away because they refused the COVID vaccine. He is telling them, and he's giving them the support that they want, and that's why people want to join the military. Our public support is once again favorable for the military. That was also low under Biden, and again, red, white, and blue is flying higher than ever because of President Trump.

This is the same woman who said it was time for COVID patients to come off ventilators and either survive or die back in 2020, that compared COVID to the sniffles, and who was demanding the economy be restarted because suicides or drug overdoses were going to be more dangerous than the pandemic.

So her anti-vaxx crap here is no surprise. She's also lying, of course, about the numbers.

According to recent reporting, around 113 soldiers have reenlisted, and around 8% of the 8200 troops who were discharged have expressed interest in returning.

I'm not sure where Saphier got the 8000 number, but I suspect it's the same place she used to get her COVID "facts."