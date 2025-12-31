Drunken Van Orden: Little Bitch Crookie 2025

For Rep Drunken Van Orden, 2025 could be called the Year of the Ass, because he spent the entire year either kissing ass, acting like an ass, or being drunk off his ass.

DVO already had a reputation for drunk raging, and he did not miss a beat in 2025. Early on, he screamed lies at a Northwestern University professor, as if being a belligerent ass somehow made the lies more believable.

He spent most of the year dodging his constituents, whom he referred to as "Nazis." Sadly, he was too drunk to appreciate the irony of that. However, fortunately for the people in his district, the Democrats were more than willing to step up and do DVO's job for him. Rep Mark Pocan did several town hall meetings in DVO's district. Even Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stepped in to help out.

DVO focused his impotent rage on Pocan, tweeting hundreds, if not thousands, of times about Pocan, even going so far as to post pictures of a nude man in Europe and trying to say it was Pocan. DVO also tried to start a verbal slap fight with Pocan during a TV interview.

When DVO wasn't busy acting like an ass, he was busy kissing the ass of Trump and every cabinet member. When Trump didn't get a Nobel Peace Prize, DVO nominated him for a Congressional Medal, which he didn't deserve either. DVO also covered up for Trump, as well as his fellow drunkard, Whiskey Pete Hegseth, at every turn.

Even though he denied it, DVO did everything in his power to earn the title of Trump's little bitch.

The most egregious thing that DVO did was to vote for the OBBB, thereby cutting ACA subsidies for millions of Americans and then trying to bullshit his way through it by claiming he saved health care.

DVO is such a pitiful little man; the only positive thing he could claim from the entire year was making it to work on time one time.