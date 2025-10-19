Van Orden Earns His Brown Nose As Trump's Little Bitch

Ever since Rep Drunken Van Orden (MAGA-The nearest tavern) proclaimed that he and his fellow MAGA caucus members are not "Trump's little bitches," he has been repeatedly proving that at least he is indeed Trump's little bitch.

In his latest show of sycophancy, DVO sticks his nose so far up Trump's ass, he can tell you what Trump had for breakfast. DVO introduced a bill to give President Pedo the Congressional Gold Medal;

Today, Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) introduced legislation to award President Donald J. Trump the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of his unprecedented record of achieving peace and ending wars around the world — including his most recent success in securing a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas that brought home every remaining Israeli hostage. “President Trump has demonstrated unmatched determination in bringing about historic peace agreements across the globe. From brokering ceasefires in the Middle East to resolving long-standing conflicts in Europe, Africa, and Asia, his leadership has saved countless lives and restored stability in regions torn by war. “Despite these extraordinary accomplishments, the Nobel Peace Prize has failed to recognize him, an honor he clearly deserves. That is why I introduced this bill to award President Trump the Congressional Gold Medal, a fitting recognition of President Trump’s historic leadership and his enduring unwavering dedication to achieving peace through strength.” said Rep. Van Orden.

However, the Congressional Gold Medal is given to those "who have made a major and long-standing impact on American history and culture."

Even if Pedo accomplished all the things DVO claims he did, it wouldn't qualify him for the award.

The only takeaway from this is that DVO will be easier to spot with his orange face and big brown nose. Kinda like a MAGA Jerk O'Lantern.