Van Orden Is Still Trump's Little Bitch

Rep Drunken Van Orden goes from demanding Epstein's files to demanding the imprisonment of former President Barack Obama, all because he's still Trump's little bitch.
Credit: Multiple Xitter Accounts
By Chris capper LiebenthalJuly 25, 2025

President Pedo's little bitch, Rep. Drunken Van Orden is playing along and has gone ahead to be among the first Republicans to call for former President Barack Obama to be imprisoned, apparently with no evidence other than President Pedo's flop sweat and without due process.

screenshot_2025-07-23_233845

The call for Obama to be imprisoned is a jump from what DVO said on a squawk radio show just a few days ago:

Van Orden earlier this week suggested Democrats set a “precedent” of prosecuting former presidents when Trump faced federal felony charges.

“So if Barack Obama is guilty of these things, he needs to be arrested just like they arrested President Trump,” he told conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna on July 21. “I’m sorry to say it, but these people set the precedent.”

And to think that just two weeks ago, he was loudly demanding that the Epstein lists to be released with only the names of the victims redacted:

screenshot_2025-07-23_234943

Good thing that DVO keeps telling us that he and his fellow Republicans are not little bitches, because with all these examples of them acting like it, people might get the wrong impression.

