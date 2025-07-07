Van Orden Is Trump's Two-Faced Little Bitch

Last week, Rep Drunken Van Orden proved to be one of Trump's little bitches when he voted for the Budget Buster Bullshit bill despite promising not to allow Medicaid or SNAP benefits to be cut. When confronted on that, DVO stuck to the party line of denying the truth and trying to claim that it only cut the people who weren't supposed to be on it.

But as bad as that was, DVO drunk the beer he was holding and said watch this. After The Orange Felon signed the monstrosity, DVO took to drunk-xitting and quote tweeted YES to a post outlining some of the bad that is going to happen:

A few hours later, DVO eventually deleted the post and spent the rest of his weekend offering various excuses for making the offensive post in the first place and attacking anyone who dared to criticize him for being the vulgar subhuman he is:

The gentle reader is probably thinking, so what, it's just typical, belligerent, obnoxious, probably drunken assholery we expect from DVO. But what if I told you that there's more. There's always more.

While Republicans in Washington, DC, were trying to coerce the final few stragglers to vote for the horrible bill, in Madison, Governor Tony Evers and top legislators were trying to quickly hammer out a compromise budget bill. You see, they needed to get the budget done before Trump signed the OBBB or all hell would really break loose:

Their goal was to get the bill signed by Evers before the federal reconciliation bill made it to President Donald Trump’s desk. One reason for the rush was a provision in the state budget that increases a Medicaid-related hospital assessment from 1.8% to 6%, the current federal limit, to supplement the state’s Medicaid resources. It’s estimated to result in over $1 billion in additional Medicaid revenue that will go back to Wisconsin hospitals, but the state’s ability to make that change is set to be restricted under the federal bill. “We want our health care system to be in good shape, and in order to do that, we’re going to need help from the federal government,” Evers said.

The reason for this urgency to get it done, as Rep Gwen Moore pointed out, what that DVO sent a letter to Madison, warning them that the bill would slash Medicaid and do severe damage to rural hospitals in the state:

Moore also brought the receipts and attached a copy of DVO's panicked letter giving the warning to get it done as soon as they could:

In summary, DVO knew that the bill would cut Medicaid, end up closing some rural hospitals, and all other sorts of crimes against humanity. It was so bad that he needed to create a partial escape route and warn the folks back home. But despite knowing the evil contained in the bill, he still voted for it anyway. Then publicly lied about what was in the bill and acted like people should have treated him like he is some kind of hero.

No, DVO is no hero. He is nothing but another one of Trump's two-faced little bitches. But if DVO really thinks he's a hero in all this, let's see him hold a real, in-person town hall to find out what his constituents think.

Oh, by the way, the gentle reader might have noticed in the second Xitter post, DVO was going after Rebecca Cooke, who is running against him again. Just sayin'.