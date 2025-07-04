GOP Lawmaker Tells New Gang Name For MAGA Caucus

Back in March, Rep Drunken Van Orden started to get a lot of negative feedback over the damage that the Orange Felon and former President Elmo were doing to the country. People were also becoming increasingly concerned about the programs they need to survive, like Medicaid and SNAP food stamps. In response - and because he's too chickenshit to hold a townhall meeting in person - DVO made a video promising that he would never going along with a bill that would do that:

In rural areas doesn't mean that, so just because we live in rural areas doesn't mean that high quality health care should be readily accessible to us. I have very, very few hard lines when it comes to these issues that we talk about regularly. One of them is this, that I've been crystal clear with the leadership in the House here, if during this budget reconciliation process, they're going to try to cut rural health care, I am not on board. I will not be on board with a package that does, that if anybody is trying to cut any type of rural health care, it's just not going to happen on my watch.

Enter the offensive budget buster bill, and DVO goes right along with it, breaking his own promise not to cut the social safety nets.

But a lot of congresscritters claimed they did not know what was in the bill they just voted for. Maybe we should give DVO the benefit of the doubt.

Wednesday came along and DVO said this about the recon bill, per Kenzie Nguyen of Punch Bowl News:

See?! DVO ain't no one's little bitch, amirite? He'll finally do something right, right?

No, not really. DVO also said this:

Sigh. To paraphrase the old saying, if it looks like a little bitch, talks like a little bitch, and votes like a little bitch, it's a little bitch.

I really think that the MAGA caucus should wear biker leathers and/or t-shirts that had "Trump's Little BItches" on them. In fact, I say we make a trend of it. Call them out for what they are.