GOP Lawmaker Tells New Gang Name For MAGA Caucus

Somehow, Trump's Little Bitches doesn't sound so tough.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJuly 4, 2025

Back in March, Rep Drunken Van Orden started to get a lot of negative feedback over the damage that the Orange Felon and former President Elmo were doing to the country. People were also becoming increasingly concerned about the programs they need to survive, like Medicaid and SNAP food stamps. In response - and because he's too chickenshit to hold a townhall meeting in person - DVO made a video promising that he would never going along with a bill that would do that:

In rural areas doesn't mean that, so just because we live in rural areas doesn't mean that high quality health care should be readily accessible to us. I have very, very few hard lines when it comes to these issues that we talk about regularly. One of them is this, that I've been crystal clear with the leadership in the House here, if during this budget reconciliation process, they're going to try to cut rural health care, I am not on board. I will not be on board with a package that does, that if anybody is trying to cut any type of rural health care, it's just not going to happen on my watch.

Enter the offensive budget buster bill, and DVO goes right along with it, breaking his own promise not to cut the social safety nets.

But a lot of congresscritters claimed they did not know what was in the bill they just voted for. Maybe we should give DVO the benefit of the doubt.

Wednesday came along and DVO said this about the recon bill, per Kenzie Nguyen of Punch Bowl News:

screenshot_2025-07-02_233028

See?! DVO ain't no one's little bitch, amirite? He'll finally do something right, right?

No, not really. DVO also said this:

screenshot_20250702_202827_x_720

Sigh. To paraphrase the old saying, if it looks like a little bitch, talks like a little bitch, and votes like a little bitch, it's a little bitch.

I really think that the MAGA caucus should wear biker leathers and/or t-shirts that had "Trump's Little BItches" on them. In fact, I say we make a trend of it. Call them out for what they are.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon