Sahil Kapur of NBC News caught up with Rep. Drunken Van Orden (MAGA-Nearest corner bar) and asked him about the chaos and mayhem the Republicans are causing with passing a budget bill in order to comply with President Musk's and his puppet, Orange Felon's, demands. Needless to say, DVO was more than bit confused:

KAPUR: Congressman, do you think President-elect Trump should have made his demand earlier, earlier than one or two days before the deadline?

DVO: President Trump didn't make a demand, But to be very clear, President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. President Trump is going to be leading this nation for the next four years. So, what you're seeing and why it's seems cattywampus is because we're building the muscle memory between the executive branch and the legislative branch. This is the first time we've worked to collectively together after President Trump was elected. So, I expect this to be a disjointed process because now we are understanding how to communicate with each other.

KAPUR: But should he have called for the debt limit increase earlier?

DVO: That's up to you, man. Yeah, I can't speak for the President.

KAPUR: And what does this mean for the next two years of governing? Is it going to be this challenging, this chaotic?

DVO: It's going to be awesome. You know why it's going to be awesome? Because now we know how to work together.