Jennings: Forget That Time I Attacked Trump

Charles Blow forced CNN MAGA spokesperson Scott Jennings to squirm out of his previous statements bashing Trump. Before he became the Trump toe licker for CNN, Jennings wrote criticism of Trump for refusing to follow the US Constitution and threatening retaliatory actions against any company that refused his orders.

It's unconstitutional and illegal for a president to use his federal power against private companies that refuse to bow to his racist views.

BLOW: We've all seen that. He said it. It was clear. Are you saying now that you don't believe that he believes in executive overreach?

SCOTT JENNINGS: I believe that he believes his mandate from the American people is to solve illegal immigration. And I would ask you the same question in reverse.

Did Joe Biden, when he said he would faithfully uphold and execute the laws of this land, not mean it when he decided to let millions upon millions of people into the country because he did not execute the law?

BLOW: I thought that you were gonna squirm out of that question.

JENNINGS: I'm not squirming.

BLOW: Yes, you did. And that's why I prepared for it because I wanna read you something. ‘At the core of Trump's candidacy is a call for greater executive authority with willful disregard for the constitutional limits placed on our chief executive. Trump especially promises to force individual companies to do things he wants them to do or else. He promises punishment to those who displease him, which appeals to the miserable man at the airport bar.’ You recognize that?

JENNINGS: Yeah, I wrote it.

BLOW: Exactly.

JENNINGS: And here's the deal.

BLOW: So what did he have to change? So what has changed about you?

JENNINGS: And here's the difference between then and now. This country has been invaded. The president was elected.

BLOW: So you changed your opinion on the Constitution?

JENNINGS: No, my opinion is the president needs to pull every lever he can to solve the illegal immigration crisis.

BLOW: So you've answered that question by saying that you don't mind him being unconstitutional.